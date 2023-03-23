Gisele Bündchen denies ‘absurd’ rumours of romance with ex-husband Tom Brady’s friend

Gisele Bündchen quashed reports about her dating life in an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication’s April issue.

Weeks after the supermodel enjoyed her Costa Rica trip, Daily Mail had shared an “exclusive” narrative linking Bündchen to real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, a friend of Brady and Indian Creek resident (and the ex-husband of Elle Macpherson).

The outlet claimed the two had been “seeing each other for several months.”

According to VF, the model, 42, was devastated by the fabricated claims. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said of Soffer, adding that she has not so much as laid eyes on him in over six months.

“He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” she stressed. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy.”

The model seemingly grimaced, “I mean, puh-leeze.” She especially resented the implication that she’d strategically date Soffer, a 55-year-old billionaire, “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brazilian model was on the brink of tears as she mentioned people “creating false stories” about her “from the beginning of her divorce,” more so about “the hate” that she has received behind the alleged campaign.

“Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she said. On the matter, the mom of two shares that she contemplates to clarify the claims or to “take the high road” for the sake of their children.

“I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature—leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace,” she told the outlet.

Gisele Bündchen shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady; with whom she finalised her divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

