The Rock’s daughter to compete in first WWE match

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone will be making her WWE ring debut at NXT's Stand & Deliver event.



Simone, who goes by the name Ava Raine in the professional wrestling show NXT, made her TV debut last October as a member of The Schism faction.

Taking after her father, The Rock who is a ten-time WWE champion, Simone is looking to continue the family legacy in wrestling.

In the latest edition of NXT The Schism's members (Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) were challenged to a match by Chase University's Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail and the group's new collaborator, Tyler Bate.

Raine is expected to make her debut in an eight-person match that has been booked for the Stand & Deliver event.

Johnson, who also followed in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather in the business, has in the past expressed his pride in daughter Simone for pursuing professional wrestling.

On The Tonight Show, the WWE star and actor said: "She signed her contract with the WWE, and you know it blows my mind. First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her path, which is so important."