Sonam Kapoor welcomes 'spring season' with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying her married life and parenthood phase in the UK; the actress actively shares updates about her personal life on social media.

The actress recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja who made an extra effort to make her day more special.

Now, Sonam is all excited to welcome the spring season. She added a couple of pictures with her better half and son Vayu. The trio seem happy for the fresh new season to kick in.

The Ranjhana actress captioned the pictures: “Spring is coming.” As soon as the photos were dropped, fans rushed towards the comment section flooded it with heart and evil eyes emoticons.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 among their close friends and family members. The duo welcomed a son Vayu on August 20, 2022.



On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. The movie also stars Lillete Dubey, Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic times in Scotland, reports Pinkvilla.