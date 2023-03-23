Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘still in contact’ as they pause wedding plans amid ‘break’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time apart and hitting pause on their wedding plans.

A source close to the Transformers alum, 36, told US Weekly that the pair is “currently on a break but are still in contact. The insider added that “they are very hot and cold.”

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, was on the rocks since just before Super Bowl 2023. However, the insider now claims that the couple won’t be picking out a venue for the wedding ceremony anytime soon.

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source told the outlet. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Just last week, MGK (real name: Colson Baker) performed in Houston and suggested moving to Texas because his life “is in shambles,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

The telling comment came after Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party solo and without her diamond-and-emerald engagement ring, via Page Six.

The two sparked split rumours in February when the Jennifer’s Body star shared a cryptic quote hinting that the Bloody Valentine singer, 32, was unfaithful; after she deleted all her photos with former fiancé.

Rumours began to swirl that the punk rocker, 32, cheated on Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd, though Fox quickly shut those down by publicly praising her via Instagram.

Recently, an insider shared with Page Six that the Fox and MGK are seeking marriage counselling session in order to fix their marriage.

“Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions,” said the source at the time.

The insider added that MGK “really wants to make up.”