Punjab elections postponed due to ‘security reasons’

In a surprising turn of events, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday that the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for April 30 had been postponed to October 8, according to a notification issued by the electoral authority.
In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last month, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the ECP.
More to follow...
