Gisele Bündchen speaks up on Tom Brady divorce: 'It's not so black and white'

Gisele Bündchen is finally opening up on the "hurtful" assumptions blaming Tom Brady for the divorce.

On March 22, Gisele Bündchen gave an interview to Vanity Fair while appearing on the cover of their April issue, and cleared the misconceptions of her divorce with Tom Brady, saying that making a decision like this "takes years to happen."

The supermodel responded on the rumour that her 13-year-old marriage with Brady ended because the quarterback chose his career in an ultimatum over his family.

She said that such assumptions are "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

Gisele, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Tom, said, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever, If there's one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer.

"I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."



Gisele also revealed that the speculation of being seen as "somebody who is against football" couldn't be better further from the truth, cited from Enews.

She added, "Are you kidding me?" I learned about it! I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I've watched so many games. And I loved it."

The 42-year-old also revealed that her divorce cannot be simplifies as there are many factors that led to it.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she shared. "It's not so black and white."

