Funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who was martyred during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, were offered at Rawalpindi's Race Course on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.
“The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgement of his services to the nation,” the statement mentioned.
The military's media wing stated that throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter-terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralising the terrorist networks involved in Army Public School (APS) attack.
“The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” the ISPR mentioned.
A day earlier, Brigadier Barki embraced martyrdom while seven others sustained injuries during an intense fire exchange with terrorists near the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.
According to the military's media wing, of those injured, two were critically wounded.
"Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland," the ISPR said.
Rain clouds will proceed towards Karachi resulting in heavy showers in the next couple of hours, as per Met Office
Tremors continued for 30 seconds; several people sustain injuries in quake-related incidents
Seven others were also injured during the shootout, according to ISPR
NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, while exercising his powers under Joint Sitting Rules 1973, has made a change in...
Soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists, ISPR says
Zakat will be deducted on first of Ramadan from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar...