Prince Harry, Meghan Markle banking on institution ‘they loathe and detest’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to ‘keep wealthy friends’ on their side so they can bank on the institution that “they loathe and detest.”



These admissions and revelations have been shared by columnist Louise Roberts.

Her admissions were made during an interview for Sky News Australia.



“Their value is their proximity to the Royal Family do by making sure the children have titles, they still have that link to the institution which of course they loathe and detest and has crippled them throughout their entire marriage.”

“They are only relevant if they have currency with the Royal Family because those broadcasters, publishers and group of wealthy friends they're trying to keep on their side won't hang around for long it that is broken.”

Before concluding she also warned, “They're becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims as well, who knows what they'll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation.”