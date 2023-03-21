Taylor Swift surprises fans by diving from stage during Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift added a long-distance swimming act to her successful show during Eras Tour and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Swift, who performed a lengthy 44-song set on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona., had fans talking as she took a pool-like dive head-first off of the stage, exiting through a gap in the floor.

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, went viral on the internet as several concert-goers shared her videos on Twitter.

In the video, Swift was seen walking toward the edge of the stage, while the noises of a swimming pool played in the background.

As she finished performing the song Tim McGraw from her 2006 debut album, she approached the main section of the catwalk. She then jumped off, headfirst, and disappeared from the crowd.

The magical floor continued to light up and display a clip of Swift swimming, showcasing the smooth transition into a new “era”.

Fans were excited at her stunning theatrics and Swift appeared back on stage, walking up a ladder that led to a display of clouds.

Videos on Twitter from Friday’s concert also showed Swift doing this transition again, while wearing a green dress.

On social media, fans have expressed how stunned they were to see Swift dive into the stage and applauded the transition.

“The dive was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I was so caught off guard LMAO,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “The most impressive moment from @taylorswift ‘s #theerastour night one was when she leapt into a hole in the ground.”