Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears and speaks up on ADHD diagnosis

Paris Hilton recently talked about her ADHD diagnosis and praised her longtime friend Britney Spears on ITV’s Lorraine.



On Tuesday, Paris appeared on the show to promote her new 336-page book, Paris: The Memoir.

However, she also gushed over her close pal Britney during the interview.

“'I'm so happy for her, she deserves all of the happiness in the world,” said the reality star.

Paris continued, “She's one of the kindest people I've ever known.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris also addressed her ADHD diagnosis which she mentioned in her new book.

“Knowing all I know now and after studying ADHD for so long, I just see so many reasons why I was the way I was,” stated the actress.

Paris discussed several topics related to her life in her memoir, which included how she suffered abuse as a child, “getting an abortion in her 20s, being raped at the age of 15 and the impact her sex tape scandal had on her career and family”.