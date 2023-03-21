Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not entitled' to be on balcony at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have received fresh backlash for their "extraordinary demands to attend King Charles' coronation.

Flaying the Sussexes, TV presenter Nigel Farage has said the monarch "absolutely must not give in" to the couple's coronation demands.

Farag, in talks with Sky News Australia's Paul Murray, said The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes are "not entitled" to be on that balcony given the pair stepped down from royal duties in early 2020.

"The rule is very simple, the balcony is for working, engaged royals," he said on Tuesday night."

The expert went on saying: "The balcony is for royals, who yes take some money from the public purse, but in return, do vast amounts of work for charities, carrying out royal functions, opening new schools and doing all the things our royals have done and done very well."

"Harry and Meghan opted out of that, they decided to go to the west coast and make lots of money. They are not entitled to be on that balcony and the King absolutely must not give in to this."

Meghan and Harry reportedly want assurances on several requests including how prominent a role they will play and that their son prince Archie's birthday will be recognised during the weekend.

