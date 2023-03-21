 
Tuesday March 21, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan predicts 'Gaslight' sucess, says 'it'll be banging'

By Web Desk
March 21, 2023
'Gaslight' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 31

Sara Ali Khan brother Ibrahim Ali Khan praises and encourages his sister for her new upcoming horror film Gaslight. 

Taking it to her Instagram, Sara shared striking photos of herself as she eagerly waits for the release of her new OTT film.

She wrote: "Wearing White Waiting for gaslight Hope you’ll have a fright But also a great night So sit tight #gaslight on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar.”

The actress gets the loudest cheer and backing from her brother Ibrahim as he writes an encouraging comment on the post.

"It’ll be banging I don’t doubt that in the slight Ill miss you dear sister as I watch it in the night But then not long until I take my flight To come and give you a hug so tight And tell you how well you nailed gaslight”, wrote Khan.

Ibrahim and Sara are children of Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali is reportedly going to make his acting debut soon with Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Gaslight that also features Chitrangda and Vikrant Massey will be released on Disney+Hotstar, reports Indiatoday. 