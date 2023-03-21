Zendaya spotted wearing special gold ring with boyfriend Tom Holland’s initials

Zendaya and Tom Holland may be getting serious as the Golden Globe winner was seen wearing a special jewellery tribute to beau Tom Holland.

In an Instagram video posted by her nail artist on Monday, March 20th, 2023, the Euphoria actress, 26, wore a gold ring on her right index finger, as she showed off her pink manicure, per People Magazine.

Although the script initials appear to be “TH” for the Uncharted star’s name, others on social media argued that it looks like “ZH,” a combination of her first and his last initial.

The jewellery tribute comes after the two were spotted spending time together in London. For one of their outings, the pair were photographed on March 15th, 2023, taking a strolling with the Spider-Man actor’s parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland. The next day, the two were seen holding hands outside a UK grocery store, via E! News.



Although the couple have opted to keep their relationship private since going Instagram official September 2021, they've still taken moments throughout the years to celebrate each other.

A source previously told People that Zendaya and Holland, 26, “started seeing each other” while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the insider said at the time.

Holland told GQ that November 2022 that “one of the downsides” of being famous and in a relationship is that “privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”