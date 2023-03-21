 
March 21, 2023
Karachi: Imam of mosque killed after prayers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was going home after prayers when unidentified suspects on a motorcycle targeted him and opened fire

By Qamar Ali
March 21, 2023
A file photo of police at a crime scene. — APP/File
The cleric of a mosque was killed in a firing incident at Block 9, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing police officials.

According to the police, the person who died in the firing has been identified as Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association and a prayer leader at Mohammadia Noorani Islamic Centre.

According to the police, the victim was going home after prayers when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle targeted him and opened fire.

No further details were reported.