Karachi: Imam of mosque killed after prayers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The cleric of a mosque was killed in a firing incident at Block 9, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing police officials.



According to the police, the person who died in the firing has been identified as Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association and a prayer leader at Mohammadia Noorani Islamic Centre.



According to the police, the victim was going home after prayers when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle targeted him and opened fire.

No further details were reported.