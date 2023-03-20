Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh share adorable selfie with Rani Mukerji

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a wholesome equation of friendship with veteran actor Rani Mukerji. On account of success of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, they took her out for a fun outing. The three of them took a picture together and its the most affectionate portrait of today.

Ranveer and Arjun took to their Instagram and posted the picture. Ranveer referred the duo of voice as ‘Gunday’ while Arjun called them ‘Anmol Ratans’ of Rani. The three of them are dressed in black as they smile for the camera.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in which he played a double role while Arjun played a prodigal role in Kuttey helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Rani was last seen Bunty Aur Babli. Her recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is going very well in theatres.

