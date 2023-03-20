Anubhav Sinha talks about time industry wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail

Anubhav Sinha is right now promoting his movie Bheed which stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar and Dia Mirza in prodigal roles. As he give promotional interviews he talks about how the entire industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail.

In an interview with Variety, Anubhav talks about the time he made Ra One and how it was labeled as a flop. He said, "Today, ‘Ra.One’ is a hit, but when it released, they called it a flop. That was a time when the industry wanted Shah Rukh to fail, because they couldn’t deal with this size. Then ‘Tum Bin 2’ failed. Then I said, ‘No. I’ll make films for the man that I was.’ And then I could revert to that individual. This is roughly the time the Indian political landscape was changing quite dramatically. This is also the time that I started reading again, after like, at least 20 years.”

Bheed will be out in cinemas on March 24. The film is mostly shot in Lucknow and is a brainchild of Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.