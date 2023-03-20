Rajkummar Rao believes films work through ‘word of mouth’

Rajkummar Rao calls 'word of mouth' an excellent PR technique and thinks a good film only needs to be good and the rest will follow.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “Especially for a medium-budget film, if you do not give them a big canvas experience, you have to give them (the audience) something different. It has to be something engaging for the audiences. Only then you can talk about a film. Right now, I feel the only PR that is left is word of mouth.”

He further added, “If a film like Kantara can travel the whole country… I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen Kantara? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy… Make a good film and let the word travel.”

He also emphasized on the fact that language is no longer a parameter that will hold a good film back. He said, “If a film like Kantara can travel the whole country… I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen Kantara? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy… Make a good film and let the word travel.”