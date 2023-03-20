'Shadow and Bone' fans make case for show's renewal

Shadow and Bone fans are pleading with Netflix to renewed the fantasy show for season 3.
However, the series is not renewed yet, which sent the fans series into a frenzy, fearing the streaming giant could cancel the show.
"I finished [Shadow and Bone season two] and just wow. Last episode was complete and total chaos they really threw every storyline in there but i'm soooo here for it," one fan commented. "Plz plz @netflix renew @shadowandbone_ bc i NEED NEED more of this in my life."
"PLS PLS PLS RENEW SHADOW AND BONE I WILL DIE IF YOU DONT NETFLIX PLS," another fan pleaded.
"I need season 3 of Shadow and Bone so bad they better renew it," sa third wrote,
While one fan issued threats of "unsubscribing and pirating all your shows" if the show was not renewed.
"The entire cast of Shadow and Bone is ******* GOD TIER!" another person added.
"Season 2 is INCREDIBLE, AND I NEED @netflix to RENEW FOR SEAOSN THREE RIGHT THE *******."
Netflix has in the past cancelled several popular shows after the season two mark, such as Sense8 and Altered Carbon.
Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, knew he was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti, insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news,' PR Expert
King Charles did not mention the mother of his children, Princess Diana
Co-creator Larry David's exit from Seinfeld changed George Costanza's character
Bruce Willis receives love from his daughters, Scout, Rumer, Tallulah as he celebrates 68th birthday after dementia...
Welsh actor Taron Egerton heaps praise on story behind new film 'Tetris'