SBP announces bank holiday on March 23

The facade of the State Bank of Pakistan's building. — AFP/File

All commercial banks as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would remain shut for public dealing on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The SBP, in a statement, said: "The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 23rd March 2023 (Thursday) being a public holiday on the occasion of “Pakistan Day” as declared by the Government of Pakistan.”

The day is marked to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.

People, every year, decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes while residents adorn their houses, bazaars and markets with flags and lights to express their love for the country.