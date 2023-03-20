Ratna Pathak Shah slams elite culture, calls out actors dependent on assistants for simple chores

Ratna Pathak Shah calls out actors who ask assistants for coffee

Ratna Pathak Shah will next be seen in a brand new web series called Happy Family Conditions Apply, in which her character is of a Gujrati homemaker with a touch of humor.

As a person, she is always speaking what is on her mind and in a recent interview she slams actors who have their assistant to do all their work for them.

She shared her experience of witnessing an actor asking his assistant to go get coffee for him, and she narrated it to Film Companion. She said, "I have seen actors on a plane won't even ask for a cup of coffee. The coffee is brought by assistant, assistant opens the cup, actor takes sip, hands it back to assistant. What are you? A three-month-old child? Is tarah ka dependance! Kuch aur to socho mere bhaio aur beheno (such dependance, give it a thought my brothers and sisters). Life is more than just this. I find that so dangerous! So dangerous!”



A video was circulating on Instagram of her criticizing actors who can’t do chores by themselves. Singer Benny Dayal appreciated her by commenting, “She is just awesome! I abide by the fact that I like carry my own bags and not let anyone else carry it for you. By gods grace I am hale and healthy to carry it by myself unless I am down with a fever or so.” A person claimed that they had seen Ratna on a flight and wrote, “I was sitting in a row next to her on a flight once. She came across as someone really humble and respectful when talking to the airlines staff. Infact that was the 2nd time I saw her. Extremely grounded and pleasant. No fuss.”