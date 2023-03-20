Meghan Markle’s former pal shares sneak peek into her birthday celebrations

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has shared a sneak peek into her 43rd birthday celebrations.



Taking to Instagram, the Canadian fashion stylist posted adorable photos with her friends alongwith a heartfelt note.

Jessica said, “I’m not a big birthday girl but this year I wanted to celebrate some of the women that have loved and stood by me unconditionally.”

She went on to say, “I am so lucky to have so many smart girls in my life. And you too Ryan. I’m a lucky lady.”

Fans also took opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday.

One fan commented, “Happy Birthday @jessicamulroney sending lots of love. Have a wonderful time celebrating with friends and family. Loyalty, trust and consistency are values we all need in our lives."