David Beckham showers love on Kate Middleton Mother’s Day photos

David Beckham has reacted to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's unseen sweet family photos, the royal shared to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday.



Middleton turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared the pictures taken in December last year on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The photos have received over one million likes and thousands of comments within 24 hours.

David Beckham was among the people showered love on Kate and her kids by pressing the heart button.

In one of the pictures, the Princess of Wales can be seen sitting in a tree alongside her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the second photo, Kate Middleton can be seen looking down and smiling at her youngest son Prince Louis, who she lovingly cradles in her arms.

She captioned the pictures, “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours” followed by a heart emoji.



