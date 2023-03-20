Amitabh Bachchan shares health update: 'The rib continues in its painful journey'

Amitabh Bachchan shares that 'he is in extreme pain'

Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered a major injury on the sets of Project K, drops latest update about his health.

He has been sharing his health update regularly on his twitter account and blog page for his beloved fans who are deeply concerned about him.

Taking it to his Instagram, Big B dropped a healthy and happy picture of him walking on the ramp. While updating about his health, he wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery.. I repair.. hope to be back on the ramp soon.”

He also shared details about his health on his blog page: “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib.. so.. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe ..."



"The hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavor, brought down by the pain of its continuous use.. put it in warm or hot water.. no results.. so mentally shift it to the other hand.. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure.. and in work mode..so growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend.. there is a blister under the callus.. a blister under the callus.. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain ..."

"So attention given to it.. a live puncturing under the callus, syringe removal of liquids by piercing the subject and wrapped under the dressed blanket of some protection.. till the morrow.. BUT..the philosophy is supreme.. the rib had taken a summersault..!!"

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, reports Indiatoday.