PMD forecasts Ramadan 2023 moon sighting date for Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Monday that there is a strong possibility that the moon for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday).



The update was shared by the Met department's Climate Data Processing Centre.

This means the first of Ramadan is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23 in Pakistan.

According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the Ramadan moon sighting time.



Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had told The News that the chances of the holy month of Ramadan falling on March 23 were high, therefore, the first fast was likely to be observed on Thursday.



He had also said that the sky was expected to remain clear so the moon could be easily sighted.

Meanwhile, the PMD had said last week that rainfall was expected at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims throughout Pakistan and the rest of the world observe the month of Ramadan annually. It is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk.