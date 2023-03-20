 
Monday March 20, 2023
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II 'knew' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are going to leave

Queen Elizabeth II was aware of Meghan Markle and Prince Harr's pain

By Web Desk
March 20, 2023
Prince Harry expressed his desire to meet Queen Elizabeth II to discuss his departure from Britain.

In 2019, the Duke of Sussex called Her Majesty to speak about his ongoing ordeal, suggesting to move to a Commonwealth state.

He told the former monarch: “We’re coming back to Britain, I said. We’d love to see you. I told her explicitly that we hoped to discuss with her our plan to create a different working arrangement. She wasn’t pleased. Neither was she shocked. She knew how unhappy we were, she’d seen this day on the horizon.”

Harry believed, “One good chat with my grandmother, I felt, would bring this ordeal to an end. I said: Granny, are you free? Yes, of course! I’m free all week. The diary is clear.”