Queen Elizabeth II 'knew' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are going to leave

Prince Harry expressed his desire to meet Queen Elizabeth II to discuss his departure from Britain.
In 2019, the Duke of Sussex called Her Majesty to speak about his ongoing ordeal, suggesting to move to a Commonwealth state.
He told the former monarch: “We’re coming back to Britain, I said. We’d love to see you. I told her explicitly that we hoped to discuss with her our plan to create a different working arrangement. She wasn’t pleased. Neither was she shocked. She knew how unhappy we were, she’d seen this day on the horizon.”
Harry believed, “One good chat with my grandmother, I felt, would bring this ordeal to an end. I said: Granny, are you free? Yes, of course! I’m free all week. The diary is clear.”
