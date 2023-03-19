Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's deal for Frogmore Cottage revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in early 2019 ahead of the birth of their eldest child Prince Archie Harrison - reportedly struck a deal with Buckingham Palace over the rent of their royal house in 2020.



Shortly after it was announced they had entered a multi-year partnership with streaming giant Netflix, Meghan and Harry refunded the £2.4million taken from the Sovereign Grant to renovate the cottage, according to the officials.



Meghan and Harry struck a deal with the palace to pay no further rent on their royal residence after refunding the grant.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a contribution of £2.4 million to the Sovereign Grant which covered the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage. They have fulfilled their financial obligations in relation to the property," a palace spokesperson told the Mail on Sunday.

"In line with usual practice for the Sovereign Grant report, the accounting treatment was scrutinised and signed off by the National Audit Office and the Treasury. As with any such agreement between landlord and tenant, further details regarding the Sussexes' tenancy arrangements would be a private matter," they added.

Meghan and Harry lived until mid-November 2019 before taking a six-week break from royal duties to Canada and subsequently taking the decision to remain in North America.

It's estimated Frogmore Cottage would cost between £150,000 and £230,000 a year in rent. With their payment, the California-based couple may have saved up to £690,000.