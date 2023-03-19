Helen Mirren 'cried' watching former costar Brendan Fraser win Oscar for Best Actor

Helen Mirren revealed that the 95th Academy Awards brought tears to her eyes.

Helen Mirren made an appearance at The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, March 17, to promote her latest film, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

As per Daily Mail, the actress, 77, revealed she was in a restaurant when she learned her friend and former costar won Oscar Best Actor for starring in The Whale. She said, "I cried when Brendan Fraser got the award."

Mirren was dressed in a bright yellow frock with long sleeves and an A-line skirt. She finished off her elegant look with a black belt and a black headband tied around her long blonde hair.

Kelly commented, "That's so cool, he did such an incredible job."



Helen and Brendan starred together in the 2008 fantasy film Inkheart.

