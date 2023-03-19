Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals 3 miscarriages before baby loss

Georgina Rodriguez spoke about suffering three tragic miscarriages before the painful loss of her newborn son Angel in the upcoming second season of her Netflix show.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, 29, broke down in tears as she detailed the heartbreaking baby loss for the first time in her new Netflix show.

The influencer will make the shocking admission after an “exclusive” viewing of the first episode of 'I Am Georgina’ and relive the toughest moment she lost one of her twins during childbirth, an Spanish news website El Español reported.

Georgina welcomed daughter Bella Esmeralda with Ronaldo in April last year at a hospital in Manchester. Tragically, her male twin sibling Angel died.

Detailing her painful miscarriages, Georgina revealed in the first episode of the second series, which premieres on March 24, “Every time I went to the gynaecologist’s at night I had nightmares because I was worried about what position they would be in, what the delivery would be like, if it would be a caesarean section.

“I was very afraid at each ultrasound, I felt very tense because I’d had three previous miscarriages and I came home in pieces,” she said,

Georgina described her visits to the gynecologist as “horrible, because I was always vomiting.”

Emotional Georgina also thanked her partner for his “unconditional support and love” and added in the first chapter of her second series: “He has played a really important role. Gods put the right people in your path.”