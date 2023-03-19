Taylor Swift acknowledges Ticketmaster hassles as she welcomes fans to first Eras tour show

After much ticketing drama and new music releases and all the promotion, Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night, March 17th, 2023, per People Magazine.

Swift, 33, enthralled her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes — with the singer-songwriter nodding to each of her respective album eras and saving room at the end for her latest LP: Midnights.

The singer performed a selection of tracks from each of her ten albums, beginning with 2019’s Lover and followed by Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally Midnights.

Midnights had the longest section devoted to it, with Swift playing seven songs from the album. She only performed one song apiece from Speak Now and Taylor Swift.

The singer also took a moment to acknowledge the troubles her fans had top get through due to the Ticketmaster hassles.

“I’m gonna take a wild guess and say, that if you’re here tonight, there’s a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight, is that true,” she asked her crowd, which erupted in applause.

“Well, first of all, let me say, on behalf of me and every single performer that you see on this stage — all the band, all the crew, every single person who has been putting together this tour for years — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for wanting to be with us on night one.”