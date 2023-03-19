Shreya Goshal feels moved listening to Sajjad Ali's song 'Pardes'

Sajjad Ali released 'Pardes' in 2022 in his album 'Aatish'

Indian singer Shreya Goshal can't stop listening to Sajjad Ali's song Pardes; she prasies the singer and also thanked him for his many creations.

Shreya says that the song has touched her heart deeply and hence she is listening to it on repeat.

Taking it to her Instagram story, she shared his song and wrote: “@thesajjadali extraordinary. Listening to this song on loop. After a long time a song and a video has touched my heart so deeply.”

The Indian playback singer also went down to Sajjad’s comment section and expressed her love for the song on his Instagram post. She wrote: “This song has touched my soul deep. Discovered it 2 days ago since then listening on loop with a tug in my heart. Thank you for your many beautiful creations. But this one hit hard.”

Sajjad Ali released song Pardes in 2022. The song is a part of his latest released album Aatish.

On the work front, Shreya Goshal last sang Jab Saiyaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi.