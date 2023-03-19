Sarah Ferguson gets emotional for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie on Mother’s Day

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has said that she feels ‘extremely blessed’ to call her daughters ‘mine.’
Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson shared unseen photos of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.
In an emotional post, Sarah Ferguson said, “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.”
She further said, “I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday.”
Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “It's true. It's unbelievable happiness to see our children fulfilled surrounded by loving people.”
Another said, “Wishing you and your girls, a very happy Mother's Day.”
“And they are so gracious. Blood princesses, but also princesses with their heart,” commented one more.
Sarah shares Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with her former husband Prince Andrew.
