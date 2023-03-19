Josh Gad defends Halle Bailey for ‘Little Mermaid’ casting after trailer backlash

Josh Gad has just bashed the hate that’s been offered to Halle Bailey following her casting as Ariel, in the Little Mermaid.

For those unversed, the release of the trailer has followed monumental bouts of racism, all due to her skin color.

God reacted to it all after the entire trailer got flooded with over 1.2 million dislikes.

He shared his reactions to Twitter and they included a sly clapback that reads, “Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin color of…a make-believe singing mermaid.”



Check it out Below:



