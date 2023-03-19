Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship and marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora talks about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, also reveals her marrige plans.
"I think it is amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. Finding love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told that I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn't have an age."
Further talking about her marriage plan, Malaika added: "Why is marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.”
Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. After her divorce, she fell in love with the Ishaqzaade actor. The couple received immense love and admiration from the fans. On the other hand, the du also faced trolls over the age difference they had, reports Pinkvilla.
But both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor handled the trolls and hatred sensibly and did not let it affect their beautiful relationship.
