Saturday March 18, 2023
World

Biden supports ICC's arrest warrant for Putin

US president says International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin was 'justified'

By AFP
March 18, 2023
US President Joe Biden. AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden said Friday the International Criminal Court’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations of a war crime for deporting Ukrainian children was "justified."

The move "makes a very strong point," the US president told reporters at the White House, while noting that the United States is not a member of the ICC.