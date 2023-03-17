Keira Knightley did not expect 'Bend It Like Beckham' to be successful

Keira Knightley is known for her roles in period films and box-office hits alike. The Pride and Prejudice star did not have high hopes from her film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ she revealed.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to support her upcoming serial-killer film “Boston Strangler,” Knightley recalled her initial thoughts about the football film.

“I literally remember telling people I was doing it and it’s called ‘Bend It Like Beckham,’ and them going, ‘Oh that’s really embarrassing,’ Knightley said.

“And they were all like, ‘Don’t worry. Nobody will see it. It’s fine.'”

Knightley explained that “Bend It Like Beckham” was made at a time when women’s football was not huge and did not have a viewership, which lead her to question is potential success.

“It was the idea of it because, you know, women’s soccer was not as big back then,” she said. “And so the idea of the whole thing was sort of ridiculous.”

However, when the film came out, Knightley was taken aback by the wholehearted reception it received.

“It’s amazing because it’s still the film even today, you know, if someone comes up to talk to me about my work it’s that one,” Knightley said. “It’s so loved. It’s amazing.”

Knightley plays real-life 1960s reporter Loretta McLaughlin in her upcoming film Boston Strangler. With coworker Jean Cole (Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age), Loretta chases the story of a serial killer, Boston Strangler, who claimed 13 victims.

Boston Strangler was released on March 17 on Hulu