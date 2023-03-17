BTS J-Hope has officially received his notice for military enlistment

J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS revealed that he has received the date for official military enlistment. He held a live stream on Weverse where he some spent time chatting with fans.
Though he explained that he cant go into too much detail, he did admit that he has the timeline for when to go: “I can’t tell you exactly in detail, but I already have the date for enlistment, and I think it’s time for me to prepare for it.”
He further added that: "Since Jin enlisted, I thought about when I should do it, but I decided to go as soon as possible and show you a better side of myself."
He also revealed that Jin, who is currently serving in the military himself, contacted him afterwards. "Right when I got the notice, Jin contacted me. I asked a lot of questions, and Jin gave me advice on what I needed."
