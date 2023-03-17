Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘modus operandi’ leaked: ‘That’s how they operate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for carrying a “self-destructive” modus operandi against the Royal Family.
These claims and accusations have been shared by the Australian’s Media Writer Sophie Elsworth.
Her admissions were made during an interview with Sky News host Andrew Bolt.
“Their modus operandi is to make money by trashing the Royal Family,” Elsworth admitted before starting the conversation.
“That’s how they’ve basically operated since they shot through and moved overseas.”
“So, they have to continue down this financial model they’ve effectively established, but I think people are wearing thin with it.”
“People are losing interest in what they’ve got to say because we’ve kind of heard it all before at least a hundred times – they don’t like the Royal Family and they wish they were never a part of it.”
“Yet they still want to be a part of it weirdly – the whole thing’s bizarre,” she chimed in before concluding.
