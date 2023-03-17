'RRR' star Ram Charan speaks to media at Delhi airport after 'Natu Natu' wins Oscar

Fans flood Delhi airport as 'RRR' actor Ram Charan returns to India after attending Oscars

RRR actor Ram Charan returns to India after attending the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, also interact with media at Delhi airport.



During his interaction with the media personnels, the actor called Natu Natu public’s while claiming that they helped it reach to the Oscars.

RRR star said: “I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the Naatu Naatu song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars.”



Earlier Today, the actor reached Delhi to attend a conclave. He is also expected to the meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On his returning, fans flooded the Delhi airport. They showered their immense love and excitement over the actor. Though, Ram felt honoured having been receiving so much love but the mob made it difficult for him and his pregnant wife Upasana to make it to their vehicle.



However, Ram Charan managed to get his wife to the car first. After doing so, he waved at his fans at the airport and later on, interacted with the media, reports News18.



