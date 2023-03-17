Shah Rukh Khan reviews 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', calls Rani Mukerji 'Queen'

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway; the actor pens a note after watching the film.

Rani and Shah Rukh are close friends for a very long time now. Therefore, he writes the sweetest review possible for his friend.

Taking it to his twitter handle, the Pathaan actor wrote: “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch.”

The film has not only left SRK stunned, but it has also left numerous other celebrities spellbound. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and many others also lauded Rani for her phenomenal performance.

The actress has returned to rule the silver screen after Bunty Aur Babli 2. Ashima Chibber’s directorial film portrays the story of a Bengali woman who fights to win her children’s custody from the Norwegian authorities.

Based on real-life story Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta and Anirban Bhattacharya. The film has officially released in theatres today, reports Indiatoday.