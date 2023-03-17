Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh hopes she gets chance to work with THIS bollywood actor

Michelle Yeoh revealed that she was as brand ambassador with Aamir Khan for an NGO

Aamir Khan is one of the prominent names of the Hindi film industry who's not only loved and praised nationally but also worldwide.

Like others, the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh also expressed her desire to work with the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood.

A nine-year-old video has been surfacing on social media where the actress can be heard speaking about the same.

In the video she was asked to share her working experience in Bollywood and working with Aamir.

Michelle replied: “I have not worked with Aamir Khan but we are both brand ambassadors of NGO which is called Live to Love which is about saving the environment. Well, I am just a great fan of his work, and he is not just an incredible actor but he is a humanitarian. And I hope I get a chance to work with him very soon.”

When asked if she has watched Khan’s super hit film 3 idiots, Yeoh responded: “Of course, I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t seen that.”

According to Pinkvilla reports, Aamir Khan is currently on a break. But he has been receiving tons of film offers. Reportedly, he has been approached by the KGF director for a two-hero film. Furthermore, Aamir is also expected to join Yash Raj Films spy universe as well.