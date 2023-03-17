Inside Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship after Oscars party meetup

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still have feelings for each other despite their alleged breakup, revealed source.

However, the supermodel and the The Wolf of Wall Street star desire different things from relationship.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that while Hadid is looking for a serious long term relationship, DiCaprio is not ready to settle down.



“Leo and Gigi are into each other,” an insider told the outlet after DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted spending time at an Oscars after party recently.

“Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling,” the insider said before adding that she and DiCaprio have very different hopes from their relationships.

While the model “wants substance,” she’s “torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo,” the source shared. “And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

DiCaprio and Hadid attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Annual Pre-Oscars Party where the actor was seen talking to the model.

“Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her,” an eyewitness told the outlet following the bash.

The duo sparked romance rumours after they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week in 2022. However, their alleged relationship ended in February 2023.

After their breakup, a source said their romance was “never that serious,” allegedly because of their hectic work schedules.

“They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the source said.

“Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”