AR Rahman's stance on why Indian films don't win Oscars: 'Wrong movies are being sent'

Oscar-wining composer AR Rahman explains why Indian films that make it to the Academy Awards fail to win.

The Dil Se Re singer says that the reason behind it is that wrong films are being sent to the Academy. This is why films fail to get to the final nominations.

He believes that one needs to put himself in the shoes of Westerner in order to understand their audiences taste in a better way.

In a chat with veteran singer L Subramaniam, he shared his stance, said: "Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar (but) they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am like, DON’T. We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing."

Rahman’s comment came out after the big win of film RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. Film’s song Natu Natu bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song, reports Indiatoday.

