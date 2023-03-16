Dr Yasmin Rashid claims police attempting to 'arrest' her

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid. @Dr_YasminRashid

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid claimed on Thursday that the police were planning to arrest her and had surrounded her car in Lahore.

“Police have surrounded me for the arrest,” the PTI leader claimed.

As per Geo News the former Punjab health minister’s car was surrounded by the law enforcement agency near the Shadman Park underpass in Lahore

The PTI leader has reportedly locked herself in the car to evade arrest.

The PTI leader further claimed that the police had asked her to come out the car and go with them. She added that the ladies police also asked her to come with them, however, the ex-provincial minister refused.

According to Dr Rashid, she told the police that a first information report (FIR) was registered against her in the Ali Bilal case but she is on bail.

Later, the PTI leader said that the police had let her go and she was at her clinic now.

However, the police have stated that they have not arrested the PTI leader.