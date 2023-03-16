Taapsee Pannu talks about how she was humiliated during Miss India contest

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Taapsee Pannu once made it to top 28 in Miss India. She shared that she was shortlisted in top 28 of Miss India. Before she entered into Bollywood, she tried to compete for the pageant. She recalls how she was humiliated during the contest.

The actor remembers, "I realised during the ‘grooming period’ that this wasn’t something I could do. They’d make us walk, they taught us how to smile. Hemant Trivedi used to be the expert teacher at the time, and he humiliated me. He said, ‘If it was in my hand, you would have never been in the top 28.'”

She further added, "There was a lot of favouritism happening there. They were making people sign contracts that strictly stipulated that contestants would have to give 30 percent of all their earnings for three years to the pageant. When it was over, we went for an afterparty, the national director was there, and he wished me good luck for the future very courteously. I don’t know what took over me, but I told him, ‘Sir, take it from me in writing, you’re not getting the crown back’.”