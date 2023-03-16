Ke Huy Quan still 'worried' despite Oscar win

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has opened up on his historic win at the prestigious awards show.
Speaking with Variety, the Indiana Jones actor revealed that he still worries about his acting career.
"Everything is still so fresh in my mind. And that's why moving forward I'm still really scared," the actor described his decades of struggling to find work in the industry.
"Even though I just won an Oscar, I'm still really fearful of what tomorrow brings," Quan told the outlet. "I had a conversation with my agent, and I said 'I'm so worried that this is only a one-time thing."
"I've been down this road before and I'm so afraid that history is going to repeat itself," he added. "I said 'please, whatever you do, please make sure that does not happen," the actor added.
