Helen Mirren shares why she 'immediately said yes' to joining 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

British actress Helen Mirren has opened up about what made her join DC Studios' Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The veteran actress who plays goddess Hespera, daughter of Atlas in the Shazam! sequel said:

“Watching the first one. I’m not familiar with the superhero world. But I accidentally saw the first one. And I thought it was so charming. It completely took me by surprise.”

“So when the second one was suggested, I immediately said yes…and then when they said goddess, that you’ll be playing a goddess, I said of course yes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She also revealed the armour she wears in the film was very heavy but very powerful.

“It was unbelievably uncomfortable but a great costume.”

The Oscar-winning actress who was appointed a Dame (DBE) for services to drama in 2003 also reflected on playing a villain.

“we don’t see ourselves as the villains, we see ourselves as the heroines of the piece.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who metamorphosed into superheroes by saying "Shazam!". The group is forced to charge against the daughters of Atlas as they acquire a weapon that could destroy the world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is planned to be released in the United States on March 17, 2023.