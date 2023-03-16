Meghan Markle warned against ‘giving unsolicited advice’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been blasted for thinking ‘anyone wants her advice’ amid swirling rumors she may reinstate her blog The Tig.



Royal commentator and author Celia Walden issued these claims and accusations.

She shared her clapback alongside Daily Telegraph, and said, “Certainly, Markle didn’t 'get' royal life, or at any point during that stuffy stint garner 'any new awareness' that there was only one star in the room – and that was the Queen.”

“She didn’t 'get' how badly her Oprah whingeathon would go down or how tone-deaf that six-hour Netflix documentary would sound to a post-pandemic world beset by social, economic and existential challenges.”

“Last month, Newsweek reported that the Sussexes’ popularity had plummeted to an all-time low in the US, with Prince Harry down 48 points since December and Markle down 40.”

In the eyes of Ms Walden, the biggest problem facing Meghan Markle’s rumored relaunch plans is the celebrity aspect.

Per Ms Walden, “To be handing out advice from this lowly podium certainly shows consummate (I’m tempted to say delusional) self-belief.”

“Because here’s the thing about Paltrow: you can deride her $15,000 (£14,000) vibrators and 'affordable yacht rental' services all you want, query the science behind her 'eight-day, mono-diet goat-milk cleanse' and 'vagina steaming' witch-doctorisms, but in the eyes of Goop’s eight million plus subscribers, the 50-year-old Oscar-winner is an inspirational human being with a covetable life.”