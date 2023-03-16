Kim Kardashian approves of Bianca as she brings peace to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian approves of Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori around her kids as she brings peace to the rapper which helps the former couple in co-parenting.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV megastar just wants to raise her kids whom she shares with the rapper in a “healthy environment.”

"Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," the insider said of the former lovers even though they are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim," the source added. Kim and Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"Bianca has been around their kids," the source shared. "Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine."



As for The Kardashians star’s love life, the insider said, "Kim will date again one day, and she is more open to it at this point."

"She’s really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible," the source added.

"She is looking for someone that adds to her life."