Kit Harrington says son will be ‘shocked’ over new sibling but will be ‘great older brother’

Kit Harington is looking forward to growing his family this year.

The Game of Thrones alum, 36, chatted with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations.

Harington shared that his two-year-old son, whom he shares with wife Rose Leslie, is “about to get the shock of his life” when they bring home the newborn.

“I don’t know if he’s really conceptually understood anything yet,” Harington said of his son knowing what’s ahead.

“He’s just loving life. My boy loves life,” the proud dad beamed. “He charges around, and I think he’s going to be a great older brother. It’s just really exciting.”

When it comes to parenting, The Eternals actor shared that they are taking a “practical approach” to the preparations this time compared to their first “romantic” approach to welcome son.

“We’re really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical,” he joked. “And this other one, we’re like, ‘Right, okay, let’s get.’ We know how efficient we have to be. Let's get down to parenting.”

He added, “My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much because you’re so present in it. And I think that’s what kids allow you to be, is incredibly present in the moment, ‘cause you’ve got no choice.”

Harrington announced the happy news when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2023.

Fallon had asked Kit how his son was doing and the actor, 36, responded by saying that was “good.”

The actor coyly added that “he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.”