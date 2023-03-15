Paris Hilton shares words of wisdom about parenting with Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton shares words of wisdom about parenting with new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton has recently offered valuable advice to Lindsay Lohan after her pregnancy announcement.



In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Paris, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, addressed Lindsay’s pregnancy announcement and offered some advice about motherhood.

“I’m so excited for her,” said the 42-year-old.

The reality star continued, “It’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own.”

Sharing her thoughts, Paris stated, “My advice is just to soak in every moment, because it’s just so precious.”

“Everyone is just saying they grow so fast. So just to enjoy the little baby moments when we’re just, like, snuggling and he’s just a little, tiny angel,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mean Girls star announced on social media that she’s expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

For the unversed, Paris and Lindsay had a “rocky” relationship over the years but in 2021, they ended their quarrel.